  • "Two beasts in one frame" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan engage in grueling conditioning regimen ahead of UFC 319

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 10, 2025 02:38 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev (left) and Arman Tsarukyan (right) training together. [Images courtesy: @ufceurope and @arm_011 on Instagram]
MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan's intense training session ahead of the undefeated contender's upcoming fight at UFC 319. While many were impressed, some made fun of Chimaev and Tsarukyan, citing their pullouts in the past.

Tsarukyan has been working with Chimaev for his middleweight title fight against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. 'Ahalkalakets' recently took to Instagram and shared pictures of their conditioning training with T.J. Dillashaw's coach Sam Calavitta, in Los Angeles, California. Notably, Calavitta is helping Chimaev improve his cardio for the fight.

Tsarukyan wrote:

''One week from making history''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Two beasts in one frame''

Another stated:

''Man it would be dope if they both became champion by the end of the year''

Other fans wrote:

''The thing about is that Arman is a friend of Khamzat and Khamzat is a friend of Ilia [Topuria] what could go wrong''
''I prefer this to Darren Till bromance, that was a bit mad, seemed like a lot of packet and crypto sh*t''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @arm_011 on Instagram]
Chimaev has yet to suffer defeat in his professional MMA career. In his recent octagon outing at UFC 308 last year, 'Borz' submitted Robert Whittaker in the opening round, breaking the former champion's jaw in the process.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan, who is coming off a split decision win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, is aiming for a lightweight title fight against newly crowned champion Ilia Topuria.

Arman Tsarukyan says Khamzat Chimaev is being closely monitored ahead of UFC 319

In a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Arman Tsarukyan said that Khamzat Chimaev was never fully fit prior to his fights owing to persistent overtraining. As a result, the 31-year-old is currently being observed carefully so that he doesn't exhaust himself ahead of his title matchup against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319:

Tsarukyan said:

''Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains...He’s now being tested daily to monitor his recovery. They have devices that show his recovery status every day...They give him more time to relax, because when you’re overtrained, you can’t work properly in sparring. We need a guy who will control this 24/7 and stop him at the right moment so he won’t overtrain.''
