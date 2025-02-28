Two fights from UFC Vegas 103 canceled following weigh-ins: All about the reason behind the bouts being scrapped

UFC Vegas 103 is falling apart, creating a headache for the promotion, as two fights have now been scrapped following the weigh-ins.

The flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Brandon Royval was originally set to headline the event. However, ‘Raw Dawg’ withdrew due to an injury. Asu Almabayev stepped in to save the card and replace him.

Following the weigh-ins, two fights have now been canceled.

The preliminary card bout between Douglas Silva de Andrade and John Castaneda was canceled due to medical issues with Andrade.

Second was a women’s flyweight bout between Montana De La Rosa and Luana Carolina. According to reports, Carolina faced weight management issues, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission did not approve the fight.

Despite these setbacks, the event is set to proceed on March 1 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night 253 will now feature a total of ten bouts, five on the preliminary card and five on the main card.

Brandon Royval reveals why he pulled out from UFC Vegas 103

Brandon Royval recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, revealing that he initially suffered a concussion a few months ago but had recovered and begun preparing for his highly anticipated bout against Manel Kape.

However, during training, he became reckless and sustained an even worse concussion, ultimately forcing him to withdraw from the UFC Vegas 103 main event. Royval explained:

''Maybe a couple months back, I had a concussion. Nothing too crazy. I was just playing it safe, playing it smart. A couple weeks later, when I was recovered, I accepted this fight, which was awesome. Fight Manel Kape. I respect his skills, I respect him as a striker and all that. I was training hard for this fight, and being a little reckless and being kind of in the zone for camp, I got another concussion. This one was severely worse.''

He continued:

“It’s been over a week at this point, and I’m still dealing with the repercussions of it and the symptoms of a bad concussion.''

Check out Brandon Royval's comments below (0:40):

