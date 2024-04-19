"Two for one special" - Dan Severn reveals wild fight proposal he offered to Bellator involving Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie

Dan Severn recently revealed that he had proposed a wild fight proposal to Bellator, involving Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie when they were preparing for their trilogy bout.

Shamrock and Gracie headlined Bellator 149 in 2016, which was 21 years removed from their previous encounter at UFC 5. The Hall of Famers received some criticism due to competing at 49-years-old and 52-years-old, respectively.

They had competed twice before in the octagon, with the Brazilian submitting 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' at UFC 1 followed by their time limit draw at UFC 5. During a recent episode of his Unleashed podcast, Severn mentioned that he offered Scott Coker an interesting proposal that would see them return to the early days of the sport. He said:

"I go, 'the best deal I can offer you. I'll give you a good old fashion K-Mart two-for-one special. I'll fight them both in the same night, but they don't know who goes first. At the night of the show, you bring them both out there to the cage. Flip a coin and you find out what sorry soul has to go first...And if I don't beat them both in the same night, you owe me nothing.' He [Coker] turned it down." [5:09 - 5:55]

Gracie ended up earning a first round TKO win over Shamrock, while Severn remained retired.

Check out Dan Severn's full comments below:

How did Dan Severn perform against Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock?

Dan Severn was no stranger to competing against Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock as he shared the octagon with both Hall of Famer during their UFC careers.

'The Beast' fought Gracie in the finals of the UFC 4 tournament in 1994. It was his first foray into MMA following a decorated amateur wrestling career. He did well in utilizing his wrestling, but left himself exposed and the Brazilian took advantage by submitting him via triangle choke to win the tournament.

Severn then had a well documented rivalry with Shamrock as they fought on two occasions for the Superfight championship. 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' earned a first round submission to win the inaugural title at UFC 6, but 'The Beast' would earn a split decision the following year to capture the title.

Tweet regarding Severn vs. Shamrock [Image courtesy: @MMAHistoryToday - X]

