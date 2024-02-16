Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty says he’s going for bantamweight MMA throne “once we get that done” against Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty loves being a two-sport ONE world champion, but he can’t help but like the sound of being the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous three-sport king.

That’s precisely what ‘The General’ has in mind. But first, he’ll have to hang onto his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship when he puts it on the line against top-five-ranked contender Felipe Lobo this Friday.

Haggerty vs. Lobo will headline ONE Championship’s highly anticipated return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. The bout will be Haggerty’s first fight since scoring a stunning second-round knockout against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to claim the weight class’ vacant kickboxing crown.

Now carrying gold in both kickboxing and the art of eight limbs, Haggerty has his sights set on taking Andrade’s MMA world title in 2024.

“But yeah, we're not looking past this weekend. We got a tough job on our hands and once we get that done on, ‘Fabricio, I want your MMA belt,’” Haggerty declared in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Felipe Lobo understands the danger that Jonathan Haggerty brings to the ring

Jonathan Haggerty is riding an impressive five-fight win streak dating back to December 2020, but he will face an undeniably tough test against Lobo, a bantamweight knockout artist who earned his second ONE world title opportunity courtesy of a shocking third-round KO against Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

Looking ahead to his second shot at a ONE Championship belt, the ‘Demolition Man’ was nothing, but complimentary of Haggerty’s skills, recognizing the task that lies ahead of him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“He is a very versatile fighter, he moves a lot,” Lobo told the promotion. “He's a very good fighter, he's very fast, he's always changing his base, he has very good timing and very good precision when it comes to landing strikes in a line.”

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with the bantamweight Muay Thai world title over their shoulder?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.