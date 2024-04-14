Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty vows to trade "fire with fire" in US megafight against Superlek

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty is preparing for a firefight in a must-see Muay Thai matchup against Superlek.

On Sept. 6, ONE Championship will travel to North America for a highly-anticipated event inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong pulled a trick from his sleeve, as he booked Haggerty to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event against flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Haggerty discussed his upcoming matchup against one of the most dangerous fighters on the ONE roster. 'The General' had this to say about welcoming an action-packed war at ONE 168:

"I'm excited to meet fire with fire and I'm excited to meet him in the middle of the ring and get revenge."

Haggerty is riding a massive wave of momentum heading into ONE 168. In his last three fights, the UK superstar has solidified his legacy by securing Muay Thai knockout wins against Nong-O, Felipe Lobo, and ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing.

Watch the highlights of Haggerty's latest win against Lobo below:

Who is fighting in the main event of ONE 168 after Jonathan Haggerty vs Superlek?

Following Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek, ONE 168 will conclude with an action-packed champion vs champion matchup. Women's atomweight MMA world queen Stamp Fairtex looks to claim two-division supremacy as she challenges women's strawweight world titleholder Xiong Jing Nan.

Stamp last fought in September 2023, defeating Ham Seo Hee by third-round knockout for the vacant women's atomweight MMA world title. Meanwhile, Xiong fought on the same night and emerged victorious in a similar fashion, a third-round knockout, in a special-rules fight against Wondergirl.

There haven't been any other fights announced for ONE 168, but fans can expect a stacked event based on the co-main and main event.

Check out the ONE 168 official poster below:

