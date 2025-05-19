Two-sport king Prajanchai reveals one outrageous reason why he started fighting career

Reigning undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai said that his desire to buy a snack had kick-started his fighting career.
In his recent guesting on the ONE Podcast, Prajanchai claimed that he didn't have the intention to make a career out of fighting, and his uncle became the bridge to make him experience the fight game, as he recalled:
"One day, I watched my older brothers fight, and I wanted to try it too. I didn't think much about it - I just thought it would be fun. I saw my brothers earning money and I wanted to buy snacks. So my uncle put me in a fight."
Since that moment, Prajanchai has competed in over 400 bouts and captured multiple championships, such as the Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium world titles, before becoming one of the best athletes in the world's largest martial arts organization.
He currently has an impressive ONE Championship record of 7-1. Prajanchai's latest triumph was against Ellis Badr Barboza, whom he finished via Round 4 TKO to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.
Prajanchai doesn't see his self competing in MMA match anytime soon
Now that he reigns as a Muay Thai champion and kickboxing champion, Prajanchai is not keen on jumping to MMA to potentially become a three-sport world champion.
In a recent interview, the 30-year-old athlete who proudly represents the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym said that he might not thrive under the MMA ruleset compared to pure striking. He said:
"And I also don't think it really would be my expertise. I don't think I would be good at it, yeah, so I guess not for now, if there is a new sport, then maybe I'll consider it."