Two-sport king Prajanchai reveals one outrageous reason why he started fighting career

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified May 19, 2025 03:17 GMT
Prajanchai PK Saenchai | Image credit: ONE Championship
Reigning undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai said that his desire to buy a snack had kick-started his fighting career.

In his recent guesting on the ONE Podcast, Prajanchai claimed that he didn't have the intention to make a career out of fighting, and his uncle became the bridge to make him experience the fight game, as he recalled:

"One day, I watched my older brothers fight, and I wanted to try it too. I didn't think much about it - I just thought it would be fun. I saw my brothers earning money and I wanted to buy snacks. So my uncle put me in a fight."
Since that moment, Prajanchai has competed in over 400 bouts and captured multiple championships, such as the Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium world titles, before becoming one of the best athletes in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He currently has an impressive ONE Championship record of 7-1. Prajanchai's latest triumph was against Ellis Badr Barboza, whom he finished via Round 4 TKO to retain his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

Prajanchai doesn't see his self competing in MMA match anytime soon

Now that he reigns as a Muay Thai champion and kickboxing champion, Prajanchai is not keen on jumping to MMA to potentially become a three-sport world champion.

In a recent interview, the 30-year-old athlete who proudly represents the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym said that he might not thrive under the MMA ruleset compared to pure striking. He said:

"And I also don't think it really would be my expertise. I don't think I would be good at it, yeah, so I guess not for now, if there is a new sport, then maybe I'll consider it."
Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.

Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.

Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.

Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Subham
