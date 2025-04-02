Two-sport king Regian Eersel ready to assert his dominance against the very best: “I can fight anybody, anywhere, anytime”

Regian Eersel doesn't care who ONE Championship puts in front of him. He'll fight anyone.

After reclaiming the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title from French striking star Alexis Nicolas in October, the two will square off in a highly anticipated trilogy bout this Friday night, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

It will be just one of two massive title tilts when ONE heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Appearing on the Guillotine Podcast ahead of their threequel inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Eersel made it clear that there's no specific name he wants to fight in the future.

If they're willing to step up and try to take one of his two belts, 'The Immortal' will sign on the dotted line:

"I don’t have my eyes on someone special," Eersel said. "I can fight anybody, anywhere, any time."

Regian Eersel looks back on what went right in his second scrap with Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel nearly went 2,500 days without losing a fight before Alexis Nicolas shocked the world by besting the Surinamese sensation at ONE Fight Night 21.

Six months later, Eersel took his title back, landing a unanimous decision win over 'Barboza' at ONE Fight Night 25.

Looking back on reclaiming his crown, Eersel said:

"Second fight, everything went very well. I had a good preparation. Mentally, I was there. The focus was 100 percent."

Will 'The Immortal' deliver a repeat performance and close out his trilogy with Alexis Nicolas on top, or will 'Barboza' once again shock the world and become a two-time ONE world champion?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

