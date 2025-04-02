“Mentally, I was there” - Regian Eersel shares how he was able to regain world title from arch-rival Alexis Nicolas

A change in mindset can often do wonders, something that Regian Eersel can attest to.

'The Immortal' saw his 22-fight winning streak come to an end at ONE Fight Night 21 last year when Alexis Nicolas shattered his air of invincibility with a knockdown heard around the world.

While Eersel shook off the hit, 'Barboza' used that momentum to cruise to a unanimous decision victory and stole the Surinamese superstar's lightweight kickboxing crown.

After licking his wounds, Regian Eersel returned to the drawing board and plotted his revenge.

While Nicolas understandably entered their rematch at ONE Fight Night 25 with all the confidence in the world, the 32-year-old came in with mental clarity.

Turns out, that was all Eersel needed. The Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate put on a striking clinic for five rounds and recaptured his 26 pounds of gold with a statement-making victory.

In a recent interview on the Guillotine Podcast, Eersel recalled how he regained his status as a two-sport world champion.

"Second fight everything went very well. I had a good preparation. Mentally, I was there. The focus was 100 percent."

Rewatch Eersel vs. Nicolas II here:

With the score tied at one a piece, Eersel and Nicolas will run it back for the third and perhaps final time at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this coming Friday.

Regian Eersel can't wait to move on from Alexis Nicolas

While a grudge match between him and Alexis Nicolas is necessary at this point, Regian Eersel admits he wants to get it over with.

After all, 'The Immortal' wants to also defend his lightweight Muay Thai crown, and he must first end this rivalry to do so. The pride of Suriname said in the same interview:

"The difference is this is the third time we’re going to fight each other. And this time, I have to prove to the world again why I’m the better fighter and why I’m the king of the division."

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live in US primetime on April 4 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch the full interview:

