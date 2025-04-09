Two-sport king Roman Kryklia says he’s more of a humble giant outside fighting: “I’m very dangerous only in the ring”

Roman Kryklia says his malicious ways are strictly limited to his displays on the global stage of ONE Championship because outside the Circle, he's nothing but a humble being.

It's hard to imagine the Ukrainian behemoth playing the role of Mr. Nice Guy since fight fans have been treated to nothing but violence from the reigning two-sport, two-division world champion in each of his appearances in the organization.

At ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium, he brought the same fire to oust Lyndon Knowles in the opening round and successfully defended his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title for the first time.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Roman Kryklia thanked the promotion for giving him another opportunity to dazzle while reminding fans that he isn't that frightening of a figure to approach on the streets.

The 33-year-old noted:

"Hello everyone. Thank you for such for the invitation. I want to say that I'm very dangerous only in the ring, but here I’m pretty good, so thank you for these words."

Watch the full interview here:

Roman Kryklia ready for tougher tests down the road

Roman Kryklia doesn't have many qualms regarding what he wants next in ONE Championship. Instead, he wants just one thing and guarantees entertainment.

During the ONE Fight Night 30 post-event press conference, he declared:

"Give me some good opponents. You will see really beautiful skills in Muay Thai and kickboxing."

The Champ Belts martial artist's victory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week also earned him a cool US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. At the same time, he upgraded his resume to 51-7 (7-0 in ONE).

The entire ONE Fight Night 30 card will be available via replay to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fight fans in other regions can relive the action-packed card via watch.onefc.com.

