"Two weeks post-fight depression" - Tyson Fury admits that it took time to get over Francis Ngannou bout

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou took a mental toll on 'The Gypsy King'.

The British boxer recently booked his return to the ring for February. Originally slated to face Oleksandr Usyk next month in Saudi Arabia, the bout was postponed. The cancelation was done thanks to Ngannou's recent performance against Fury.

In their heavyweight clash last month, 'The Predator' scored a rare knockdown of the British boxer. While Ngannou didn't emerge with the win, the former UFC champion performed much better than expected. He cut open the WBC champion and nearly scored a decision win.

While 'The Gypsy King' walked away with a split-decision win, it wasn't an easy thing for him to deal with. Ahead of Tyson Fury's next fight, he spoke about the Francis Ngannou bout in an interview with Boxing Social.

There, he admitted that he was depressed for two weeks post-fight, but that's not entirely out of the norm for him. In the interview, Fury stated:

“Every fight I have two weeks post-fight depression, and I’m just about getting over that now. Just about getting back to reality … I know it’s gonna go after about two weeks. I’m used to it. The highs and lows of it all. With every high there’s an even bigger low.”

Tyson Fury excited to entertain fans again in February

Tyson Fury's next fight is official, and his mental state is on the up and up.

'The Gypsy King' famously has had his struggles with depression for years now. Despite the British boxer's success in the ring and life in general, anyone can suffer from mental illness, and Fury is proof of that fact.

Nonetheless, the British boxer recently re-booked his return against Oleksandr Usyk. That bout with 'The Cat' will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis managed that feat over two decades ago.

Ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, the British boxer confirmed to Boxing Social that he is doing better now. Now, he's just excited to return to Saudi Arabia next year to put on a big show.

In the interview, he stated:

“It was an unbelievable event, everyone was there, all the big stars. Listen, it happened all because of me, everyone gets to be entertained by The Gypsy King, and here we go again, I’m rolling it out again for you all... “‘It won’t happen, I was scared, I was running away’, what’s happening now then? I’m about to make another hundred million.”