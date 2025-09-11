Tye Ruotolo admits getting another $50,000 bonus came unexpected: “I’m just gonna save it”

It was another day, another bonus for ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35.The BJJ savant’s long-awaited MMA debut couldn’t have gone any better, as he submitted Adrian Lee via a second-round rear-naked choke inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, Sept. 5.Apart from the statement performance and highlight reel-worthy victory, Ruotolo was also one of three recipients of a cool US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.Receiving the lucrative incentive wasn’t anything new for Ruotolo, who’s been raking in the moolah throughout his dominant run in the promotion’s grappling ranks.Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger post-fight interviews, the 22-year-old outlined his conservative approach to the bonus money:&quot;Well, right now I'm just gonna save it and not spend it. Just hold it tight and try to make a good financial decision, do something smart. I got to go over all my taxes and all the business part of things. I'm bad at that stuff, so I'm going to hold on to it before I do anything irresponsible.&quot;The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is now available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo commends Adrian Lee's resilienceTye Ruotolo wanted to finish Adrian Lee as soon as possible, but admitted 'The Phenom' was a lot tougher than anticipated.The Atos standout tagged Lee with precise strikes on the feet and battered him with vicious ground and pound early. The Singaporean-American put up a valiant effort but ultimately succumbed to a choke in Round 2.&quot;The plan was to finish as quickly as possible. But it's so tough — it didn't happen, took me into the second round. It's good to get some more experience,&quot; Ruotolo told Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview.