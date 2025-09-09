Tye Ruotolo on surviving tough battle with Adrian Lee in pro MMA debut: “It’s good to get some more experience”

Tye Ruotolo's professional MMA debut didn't go exactly according to script. Still, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion walked away with valuable lessons after grinding out a second-round submission win over Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35.The 22-year-old California native entered the lightweight MMA encounter with supreme confidence in his ability to showcase his striking development while maintaining his grappling dominance.And he more than walked the talk against the ever-dangerous Singaporean-American prospect inside the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, September 5.He looked light on his feet and traded leather with his dance partner before demonstrating why he's considered one of the planet's most dangerous grapplers by locking in the rear-naked choke that forced Lee to tap out at 4:14 of the frame.During his post-fight interview, Tye Ruotolo acknowledged that his original game plan didn't unfold as smoothly as anticipated, though he viewed the extended battle as a valuable learning experience.&quot;The plan was to finish as quickly as possible. But it's so tough — it didn't happen, took me into the second round. It's good to get some more experience,&quot; the Atos representative told Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview.ONE Fight Night 35 is available via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video for fight fans in North America. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo shows concern for Adrian Lee following ONE Fight Night 35 duelDespite earning a victory that he'd long remember, Tye Ruotolo didn't immediately celebrate his much-awaited MMA triumph in the Thai capital city.Moments after his rear-naked choke win, the 22-year-old checked on 'The Phenom,' who was flat out on the canvas after trying his best to survive the American's deep submission finish.&quot;I hope Adrian's okay - I hope he's not too injured. And what a fight. Thank you so much,&quot; the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion shared.With the win, Tye Ruotolo is off to a dream start in his MMA career. He also earned another US$50,000 performance bonus.He spots a 9-0 run in the world's largest martial arts organization, with all his other wins coming in his preferred discipline of submission grappling.