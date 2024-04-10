Tye Ruotolo admits he had pregame jitters before Izaak Michell match: "Had a bit of a shocker"

ONE Fight Night 21 was a special night for Tye Ruotolo, but it wasn't without its trials on the way to glory.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion had the pleasure of sharing the card with his brother. Kade Ruotolo was in action earlier on in the night, securing the win over Francisco Lo at a catchweight.

Before Tye could make the walk, the defending champion found himself really struggling with his preparations.

Ruotolo knew that he wasn't right but was able to shake it off, go out there, and defend his title against Izaak Michell with a phenomenal performance that saw him echo Kade's win as both brothers won via their unique 'Ruotolo-tine'.

Tye Ruotolo reflected on the struggles he faced before making the walk in his post-fight interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda:

"I never really had that happen before, you know. I was shaking all over, my eyes were flickering, you know. I think maybe just a big adrenaline dump but yeah I'm feeling way better now, you know. Yeah, still had a bit of a shocker."

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo showed his class at ONE Fight Night 21

To go through what he was facing before even making the walk and still come away with the win speaks to the incredible skill and tenacity of Tye Ruotolo.

Izaak Michell was a serious threat to his title reign, and it showed in the contest. So, coming in at less than 100 percent was not ideal for the champion. However, his performance wouldn't have given anything away if he hadn't spoken about it after the contest had come to an end.

He now has another emphatic submission win under his belt on the same night that Kade also got a big win capped off a great night for both brothers at Lumpinee Stadium.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 21 in full via the free on-demand replay.

