Tye Ruotolo believes match with twin brother Kade should happen at lightweight

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo is working on coming in strong as a middleweight in his upcoming matchup against former two-division ONE world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder this Friday night. But he’s already thinking of other potential matchups, most notably one at lightweight against his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Ruotolo talked about potentially taking on his brother, who is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“I can maybe make it down for sure, just give me time to be able to pass hydration and everything and still be in shape and good. I can make it but it might take some time.”

Ruotolo has rolled with his brother since they were kids growing up, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they would eventually square off in the Circle at some point. In fact, fans are very much looking forward to the two brothers going to war.

But before that even becomes a remote possibility, Ruotolo needs to get past his next opponent.

Tye Ruotolo will hit the mats with reigning ONE middleweight world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes