“We’re elevating the sport” - Tye Ruotolo talks about grappling revolution in ONE Championship

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo has spoken about the massive grappling revolution taking speed in ONE Championship.

Tye was recently spotted rolling with multi-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at RVCA in Los Angeles this week. The Brazilian is heading towards his next MMA bout against Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August, and Tye couldn’t be happier to help him train.

Taking the time to answer questions in-between sessions, Ruotolo reflected upon ONE Championship’s incredible strides to globalize submission grappling on the mainstream circuit.

The 19-year-old told ONE:

“Seeing 'Buchecha' get signed to ONE and the first few guys that did get signed to ONE, I was just super excited and hopeful for jiu-jitsu as a whole. Because we’re elevating the sport. You know, I just got the most I’ve ever been paid in my life. And it’s only going to be getting better and better for the jiu-jitsu community as ONE comes to North America and as ONE keeps growing.”

Catch the full video below:

Amazed by the knowledge and passion that CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong has for the growing sport, Tye Ruotolo is motivated to help the organization with it inspiring mission.

“I’m just stoked to see Chatri’s passion for jiu-jitsu. There’s a lot of room for jiu-jitsu to grow in the world, a lot of people to start training. It’s one of the only sports that you can do all the time without getting punched in the face, where you’re still getting better and you’re learning how to defend yourself. It’s amazing, for sure.”

Re-watch Tye Ruotolo d’arce choke BJJ legend Garry Tonon at ONE 157

BJJ prodigies Tye and his twin brother Kade Ruotolo lived up to the hype with their astounding performances at ONE 157.

This new generation of submission grapplers are faster and smarter than ever before. Tye used his signature D’Arce choke to quickly submit BJJ legend Garry Tonon in less than two minutes, marking the fastest submission in ONE championship’s submission grappling history.

At the same event, Kade dominated Japanese martial arts icon Shinya Aoki to claim a unanimous decision victory, making it 2-0 for the brothers on their promotional debuts.

With other names on the roster such as Danielle Kelly, Renato Canuto, Mikey Musumeci, Tainan Dalpra, and Jessa Khan, ONE Championship is certainly on its way to building the world’s most exciting submission grappling roster today.

