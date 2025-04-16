Tye Ruotolo determined to claim status of greatest in jiu-jitsu: “I haven't proved that point”

American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo has accomplished a lot in his jiu-jitsu career but noted that he is not about done as there is a lot to do and achieve in the sport.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion touched on it in his recent appearance on Combat Sports Today, in line with his scheduled return to action next month.

Ruotolo shared that he has been involved in big matches and won in his career but that he is not yet where he wants to be, saying:

"I've come close. I've beaten a lot of amazing, tough guys. But I haven't proved that point of being the best in the world."

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo, 22, is one of the noted submission grapplers in the game right now, punctuated by what has been a solid run in ONE Championship so far.

In the "Home of Martial Arts," the California-based fighter has been undefeated in all of seven matches that have seen him become world champion and frequently collect hefty incentives from the promotion for the exceptional performances he has been putting out.

He looks to sustain such form when he defends the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ruotolo will stake his championship belt against a familiar foe in Dante Leon of Canada, who has been on the rise since making his promotional debut last December, winning two matches in a row.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live on U.S. primetime for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo grateful for opportunities given to him under ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo is passionate about what he does in jiu-jitsu and is grateful that he has been given the opportunity to showcase his abilities on the global stage through ONE Championship.

He highlighted it in the same interview with Combat Sports Today, highlighting how the promotion's thrust to spotlight submission grappling as well has been a boon to jiu-jitsu fighters like him.

The Atos standout said:

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and it feels good being able to take ONE into North America and to represent, you know. It's such an amazing platform."

Sure enough, Tye Ruotolo, along with twin brother and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, has made full use of the chances given to him by ONE Championship, establishing himself as a fighter of note with no signs yet of slowing down.

