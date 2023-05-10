Tye Ruotolo disappointed with his performance against Reinier de Ridder

Tye Ruotolo picked up a hard-earned win at ONE Fight Night 10, but he’s the first to admit that it wasn’t his best performance.

The grappling phenom took a unanimous decision victory over Reinier de Ridder this past weekend in ONE Championship’s US debut in Colorado. However, he believes he could have done better.

During the post-fight interview, the 20-year-old expressed his disappointment for not getting the finish that he wanted. Tye Ruotolo said:

“I feel like my performance tonight, I didn’t really get to show what I was capable of. I didn’t feel like I inspired [people] the way I should have.”

With the win, Ruotolo remains unbeaten in ONE Championship with three straight victories. However, it also marked the first time that he did not get a finish and a performance bonus. Of course, it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Reinier de Ridder used his size to great effect, keeping the aggressive Tye Ruotolo at a distance and not allowing him to take him down. It wasn’t until the last few minutes that the two men found their way to the ground for a mad scramble for the finish.

In the end, Ruotolo got the nod from all three judges to come away with the victory. While he was a bit disappointed by his performance, he displayed incredible heart and skill against a much bigger opponent in De Ridder.

As such, he is aiming for a match against another larger opponent in New Wave Jiu-Jitsu member Nicholas Meregali.

