Tye Ruotolo gets some love ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Tye Ruotolo is receiving support ahead of his third appearance in the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Ruotolo looks to maintain his undefeated promotional record at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The BJJ phenom has been matched up against Reinier de Ridder, the ONE middleweight world champion. Before his match on Friday night, the 20-year-old shared a picture of himself in his gear on Instagram and received the following support:

“Let’s go Big T” - Josh Hinger - 3-time IBJJF gold medalist

“🙌🏽” - Cub Swanson

“Palalaz 🥷” - Lowen Tynanes

“Let’s go professor!🔥”

“🙌🔥🙌 We all will be watching you from Marbella 🇨🇷”

Tye Ruotolo made his ONE Championship debut in May 2022, defeating Garry Tonon with a D’arce choke. Seven months later, he returned to the Circle for his second bout, taking out Marat Gafurov with an armbar. Not only has Ruotolo submitted both opponents, but he also secured two $50,000 performance bonuses.

Ruotolo has an intriguing matchup waiting for him on Friday, May 5. Reinier de Ridder’s only submission grappling match with ONE was a draw against Andre Galvao in March 2022. Since then, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has prioritized MMA, where he recently lost one of his world championships against Anatoly Malykhin. The 32-year-old now looks to prove once again that he’s one of the best grapplers on the planet.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo goes down at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. For those that can’t attend live, the event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

