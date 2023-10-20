Tye Ruotolo "going to do everything" he can to assert dominance against Magomed Abdulkadirov

If there’s one attribute that springs to mind when you talk about Tye Ruotolo, it’s versatility.

Despite only being 20 years old, the elite grappler has racked up a lot of experience and proved that he won’t back down from a challenge.

Whether it’s facing and submitting Garry Tonon on his ONE Championship debut or a super fight with ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, Ruotolo takes on any and all comers.

Next time out at ONE Fight Night 16, he will have the opportunity to capitalize on everything he has learned and put it into practice.

On November 3, the Atos affiliate will compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Looking to join Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly and, of course, his twin brother Kade, Tye hopes to become the fourth submission grappling world champion on the roster.

But first, he cannot afford to lose focus of the task at hand and that starts with breaking down his opponent on fight night, Magomed Abdulkadirov.

The 32-year-old Dagestani grappler is a stern opponent who is ready to cause an upset by beating one of the most talked-about competitors in the world.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Tye Ruotolo put the emphasis on keeping things simple this time around.

While the stakes are higher than ever before for this match-up, Ruotolo is focused on going in there, doing what he does best, and getting his hand raised:

“My game plan doesn't really change too much. It's takedown, pass, and cement and I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure I take him down.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, November 3.