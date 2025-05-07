Tye Ruotolo invites Andrew Tackett to ONE Championship: “We got the best organization in the world” 

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has made it clear that a mixed martial arts transition is next for him.

Still, the 22-year-old megastar vowed never to forget his responsibilities as grappling world champion and will still take on all comers.

After decimating every opponent in his wake, Ruotolo was asked who he'd love to grapple next in the home of martial arts.

The Atos standout had one name in mind, and he extended an invitation to one of the most exciting grapplers on the planet today, Andrew Tackett.

Tye Ruotolo told Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post in his ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interview:

"Seems that way a little bit, huh? Whoever [is next]. Andrew Tackett should be a good one. Whoever wants to come over to ONE, we got the best organization in the world."

The 21-year-old Tackett rose to global prominence after competing in what is dubbed 'The Greatest Grappling Match Ever' against Tye's twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling king edged out Tackett at CJI last year.

It is worth noting that Tye Ruotolo already beat Andrew's older brother, William Tackett.

Watch the Bangkok Post's ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interviews:

Tye Ruotolo says ONE is the best promotion in the world

Tye Ruotolo invited his fellow grapplers to take their talents to the world's largest martial arts organization.

After successfully defending his ONE welterweight submission grappling crown against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 last weekend, the youngest IBJJF world champion explained why ONE Championship is the place to be.

"You're not going to get paid anywhere else. You're not going to have more eyes. This is the best promotion. So, I know we've got a lot of guys running from this promotion, and it's the best place to be. So, eventually, these guys are going to just have to man up and fight. So, let's go."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

