Tye Ruotolo keeping tabs on the latest up-and-comers in grappling: “I try to stay on top of it”

Tye Ruotolo keeps an eye on upcoming talent in submission grappling.
At 22 years old, Tye and his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, have become two of the biggest superstars in submission grappling. The ONE world champions are considered young phenoms due to their age, but that doesn't stop them from scouting the next generation of talent.
While speaking to ONE, Tye had this to say about keeping tabs on rising talent in submission grappling and jiu-jitsu:
"My dad just called me the other day and told me about two kids I never heard of, said that they were really good. So I was like, oh, man. I'm behind right now. You know, someone tells me about someone I don't know of, I don't like it. I try to stay on top of it for sure."
Tye Ruotolo is a two-time ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion with a promotional record of 7-0. The American superstar holds wins against Jozef Chen, Izaak Michell, Magomed Abdulkadirov, and more.
As for Kade Ruotolo, he holds ONE records of 6-0 in submission grappling and 3-0 in MMA. The four-time lightweight grappling world champion has prioritized his pursuit of an MMA title over the last year.
Tye Ruotolo plans to extend ONE legacy in latest welterweight title defense
On May 2, Tye Ruotolo plans to extend his welterweight submission grappling title reign in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event.
Ruotolo's latest challenger is Dante Leon, who's 2-0 in ONE after defeating Bruno Pucci (armbar) and Tommy Langaker (unanimous decision).
Ruotolo and Leon have competed against each other twice outside of ONE. Leon won the first meeting by decision, and Ruotolo avenged the defeat with a guillotine in their rematch.
ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
In the main event, Kongthoranee will face Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch. They first fought in February, and Kongthoranee won by split decision, a result disputed by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.