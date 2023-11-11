Tye Ruotolo regrets not cranking on armbar when Magomed Abdulkadirov winced in pain: “I should have finished it”

Tye Rutolo believes he had a window to finish Magomed Abdulkadirov during their ONE Fight Night 16 co-main event.

Undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, Tye Ruotolo has looked nothing short of spectacular against the who’s who of submission specialists, including BJJ icon Garry Tonon and reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Stepping into the Mecca of Muay Thai, Ruotolo faced a new challenge as he met dangerous Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Nonetheless, Ruotolo delivered a show-stealing performance throughout their 10-minute affair resulting in his hand being raised.

In addition to earning his fifth straight win, Ruotolo etched his name in the history books by becoming the promotion’s first-ever welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking about his scrap with Abdulkadirov, Ruotolo revealed that he had an arm bar locked in at one put, but didn’t take full advantage of the hold, something he looks back on with a bit of regret.

“I had a close armbar too, he kind of yelled - and I was like I don't know, but, I should have, I shouldn't have,” Ruotolo told the South China Morning Post. “I should have finished it, [but it’s] all good. You know, it was a good match and I'm stoked to have the belt.”

Tye Ruotolo now sits atop the submission grappling division alongside his brother, Kade Ruotolo, who already reigns as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

With both brothers now toting around 26 pounds of ONE gold, what comes next for the 20-year-old BJJ prodigies?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.