Tye Ruotolo rooting for his ‘homie’ Superbon in megafight vs. Tawanchai: “That’s my dawg right there”

ONE Championship announced massive news on October 17 when they revealed the new date for the mega showdown between ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Sanechai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The pair will now do battle on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17.

The two Thai superstars were supposed to headline ONE Fight Night 15 earlier this month. However, Superbon was forced out of the fight because he tore a muscle in his right calf. Fortunately, the recovery was fast, and the world’s largest martial arts organization was able to rebook it within two months.

This news has sent shockwaves through the martial arts community, as it has divided fans and athletes on who they will root for in the upcoming championship match. One of the notable athletes pumped for the Tawanchai-Superbon clash is submission grappling star Tye Ruotolo.

One half of the Ruotolo brothers already had his pick in mind between the two Muay Thai superstars, and the answer is quite obvious. He revealed this in his most recent appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, where he voiced his excitement.

The 20-year-old American said:

“I think it's got the potential to be probably one of the biggest ones of the year for sure and I'm I'm so excited to see it. You know, I'm rooting for Superbon, that’s my dawg right there. He’s the homie but I’m a big fan of Tawanchai too. So I just want to see a good match. You know, unreal.”

Tye has picked the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative because he was able to train with him and Trainer Gae, during which the grappling star saw the Thai great's immense preparation firsthand.

The Atos representative is booked to face Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on November 3. The event will go down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 and 17 will air live in US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.