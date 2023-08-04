Tye Ruotolo says Dagi Arslanaliev has ‘big b****s’ for taking short notice fight against him

Tye Ruotolo has been craving an opportunity to return to the ONE Championship stage, and at ONE Fight Night 13, he gets his chance.

Announced as a late addition to the card, the 20-year-old superstar will attempt to pick apart Dagi Arslanaliev inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, August 4.

The Atos representative has enjoyed a perfect 3-0 run under the promotional banner so far, and he hopes to add another cracking win tomorrow in his quest to gain a shot at a ONE Championship world title.

Though he doesn’t know much about his rival, the No.2-ranked lightweight MMA contender, Tye Ruotolo confirms his dance partner has the guts and resilience to take up a short-notice fight against him.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, he said:

“I don't know much about him, but I know for sure he's got some big b***s to take it on short notice, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

On paper, a fourth consecutive win for the California-based athlete could be on the cards. However, the Dagestani-bred athlete’s specialty is anyone's guess.

Primarily displaying his knockout abilities on the global stage, the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Championship finalist has a very strong grappling base that has helped him in some fights where his fists didn’t get the job done.

However, with this contest under the submission grappling ruleset, Tye Ruotolo would fancy his chances of keeping his momentum going in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free.