Tye Ruotolo says Dagi Arslanaliev earned his respect after taking fight on short notice

IBJJF world champion and ONE welterweight submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo produced an awe-inspiring performance at ONE Fight Night 13 last August 5. He did so by making MMA standout Dagi Arslanaliev tap out not once, but twice in one bout.

Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium bare-witnessed the young BJJ prodigy make short work of the Turkish MMA star. After putting Dagi on the defensive for the majority of the bout, Tye Ruotolo caught him with a heel hook, and then a rear-naked choke.

Here's a video of the bizarre ending:

"Tye Ruotolo 🇺🇸 taps out Dagi Arslanaliev twice in one fight! @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Early on, Arslanaliev’s Dagestani wrestling put Ruotolo on the defensive, but it didn't take long for the Atos BJJ standout to thwart his opponent's attacks. The BJJ prodigy pulled off various submission holds and never let the Turkish MMA star mount any offense of his own.

The youngest IBJJF world champion eventually slapped on a heel hook which appeared to have made Dagi tap. The referee may have failed to notice the initial submission and let the fight continue. After the split-second confusion, Tye Ruotolo immediately dove for Dagi's back and secured the fight-ending rear-naked choke.

In a separate Instagram post, Tye Ruotolo expressed gratitude towards Dagi, who took the bout on unusually short notice:

"Much respect to my opponent Dagi, he accepted on short notice after multiple guys pulled out. On a mission… fired up to keep proving for myself and providing for the family. Appreciate all the love and support🙏🏾 @onechampionship Huge thank you, so grateful to compete and collect another bonus. Best job in the world 🥋…Thailand is so sick"

Ruotolo was awarded another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Immediately after the bout, he was also awarded a spot to compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in a yet-to-be-determined date.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.