Tye Ruotolo says he’s simply unstoppable at 185 pounds: “I’ll take down anybody”

Tye Ruotolo believes that at 185 pounds, nobody will be able to stop him.

After spending most of his career competing as a lightweight, Ruotolo made the move to welterweight under the ONE Championship banner with the opportunity to become the promotion’s first-ever submission grappling world champion in the weight class.

Meeting Dagestani-wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov in the ONE Fight Night 16 co-main event, Tye Ruotolo delivered another stellar performance, dominating the Russian en route to a unanimous decision victory, claiming the inaugural welterweight submission grappling championship.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post immediately following his victory, Ruotolo suggested that at welterweight, nobody would be able to take his 26 pounds of gold.

“So I want to be the best. You know, I always call out the bigger guys. You know in my division. It doesn't matter to me I'll fight anyone. You know I want to be the best undisputed pound-for-pound. You know, but right now, 185 pounds, I'll take down anybody. You know. So all due respect, you know, I don't think anybody can take the belt from me.”

Tye Ruotolo now reigns supreme alongside his twin brother and current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade Ruotolo.

With the two 20-year-old BJJ prodigies now holding world titles, many BJJ fans are excited about the idea of potentially seeing them compete in a submission super-fight against one another.

Do you want to see Kade and Tye Ruotolo face off inside the Circle someday, or would you prefer they continue taking on challengers from around the globe?

