Tye Ruotolo says training with twin brother Kade allows him to be “eight moves ahead” of BJJs most elite

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo believes his lifelong training relationship with twin brother Kade has provided him an unmatched competitive advantage against anyone he faces.

The 22-year-old phenom will once again look to put that edge to the test when he faces Canadian submission specialist Dante Leon in his second title defense, set for the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 2.

Ahead of their rubber match for 26 pounds of gold, Ruotolo revealed the unique training dynamic that has helped propel both brothers to the very pinnacle of submission grappling.

"Training with Kade, you know, [it] is the best feeling ever," Tye Ruotolo told JitsMagazine. "He pushes me and gets me ready for any possible scenario. And [in a match] when you know what your opponent wants to do eight moves ahead, it's a big advantage."

The twins' parallel development has created a training environment unlike any other in the sport—one where each brother serves as both a mirror and foil to the other, constantly pushing boundaries and closing gaps in their respective games.

Like Tye, Kade is a ONE world champion. And they look more than ready to continue their dominance for years on submission grappling's biggest stage.

Watch Tye Ruotolo's full interview with JitsMagazine here:

Tye Ruotolo outlines immediate plans for Costa Rica dojo

During the same exchange with JitsMagazine, Tye Ruotolo revealed what he and his twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade, want to do at their new martial arts gym in Costa Rica.

He shared:

"We're going to be doing some BJJ surf camps here pretty soon. We're right in the process of contemplating if we're putting the casitas for the camp members to stay on site or if they're going to be staying around in the town where the gym is at. But once we get past that last little bit, we'll be running camps full-time here at the end of the year."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, May 2.

Shortly after Ruotolo and Leon add a third chapter to their rivalry, striking wizards Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee run it back in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup in the main event.

