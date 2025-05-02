“My motivation is the same” - Kongthoranee fired up to go 2-0 against ‘legend’ Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee has already beaten Nong-O Hama once, and he's confident he'll do it again.

In February, the 28-year-old Thai scored the biggest win of his career thus far, defeating Nong-O via a razor-close split decision at ONE Fight Night 28.

However, the scorecards were met with much skepticism, leading the promotion to book an immediate rematch between the two striking sensations.

ONE Fight Night 31 will see Nong-O and Konthoranee run it back when they step into the main event spotlight this Friday night, May 2, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kongthoranee made it clear that he's more than happy to run it back with Nong-O—just don't expect the result to be any different this time around.

"I'm glad to fight a legend like Nong-O, and I'm happy I was able to beat him in the ring," Kongthoranee said. "For this rematch, my motivation is the same."

Ahead of his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 31, Kongthoranee decided that it was time for a change of scenery.

Previously aligned with the Sor Sommai gym, Kongthoranee made the move to PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym. Offering some insight into the switch during a conversation with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, the Thai said:

"I just feel at PK there are a lot of people that I can train with, I can spar with. It's just like, you know, just the versatility of training partners there. And also, I think it has been a great experience to change things up a little bit, change gym a little bit, and experience other things."

Will Kongthoranee's move pay dividends inside the ring this Friday night? We'll find out soon enough.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

