Tye Ruotolo says twin Kade has been giving him ‘some tips’ to overcome Magomed Abdulkadirov

Tye Ruotolo will carry added pressure on his shoulders in his upcoming ONE welterweight submission grappling world title clash with Magomed Abdulkadirov. The pair will meet in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 to crown the inaugural world champion of the division.

One half of the phenomenal and famous Ruotolo brothers wants to emulate the success of his twin brother, Kade, and become the latest submission grappling world champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

But this pressure to become the family’s newest golden belt owner is somewhat relieved because Kade has been giving him valuable tips that have made him a titleholder. This also provides an additional boost to his confidence ahead of the clash with the Russian.

The Atos representative said that Kade’s presence in his camp and his corner is something that he’s thankful for and hopes that he can maximize his pointers against Abdulkadirov.

The 20-year-old American said:

“It's always good to have my brother around and yeah, he’s a ONE champion himself, so he’s been giving me some tips. And I hope to use that tips in my match next month.”

See the full interview below:

Aside from Kade’s tips, Tye will also use the momentum he built by racking up four straight victories in ONE Championship.

He's previously defeated Garry Tonon by submission at ONE 157 in May 2022, Marat Gafurov by submission at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022, Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, and Dagi Arslanaliev by submission at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

Catch Tye Ruotolo in action at ONE Fight Night 16 next month. The stacked card will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.