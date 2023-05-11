Tye Ruotolo setting his sights on a match against Nicholas Meregali

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo continued to show that he is always hunting down the biggest challenges available to him.

Since signing with ONE Championship, Ruotolo has racked up three consecutive wins inside the circle, the most recent of which came against current ONE middleweight world champion and BJJ black belt Reinier de Ridder last weekend.

Thanks to his experience competing in openweight brackets, he is no stranger to facing bigger opponents and using his skillset to counter the physical difference.

Whilst he was unable to take the contest to the floor against de Ridder, Ruotolo did not want to give up bottom position against a physically bigger opponent who can threaten with a wide array of submissions.

At the end of the contest, he was awarded the decision win due to his aggression and pace. Not one to rest on his laurels, the 20-year-old immediately turned his attention to the next challenge that he is hunting down.

In the post-event press conference, Tye Ruotolo called for another decorated grappler that he wants to test himself again:

“I want to fight [Nicholas] Meregali no matter what. I feel like I should. I could take bigger guys, and he’s the guy I want to take.”

Watch the full presser below:

Nicholas Meregali is a former three-time IBJJF black belt world champion and a two-time ADCC world championship medalist who would no doubt be a huge matchup for Ruotolo.

However, the Andre Galvao student has plenty within his arsenal to maintain his winning streak inside the circle should their hypothetical matchup take place.

In the meantime, North American fans can rewatch his contest with Reinier de Ridder and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

