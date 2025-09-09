Tye Ruotolo on spectacular pro MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35: “It’s a whole new experience”

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has long been waiting for a chance to debut in MMA on martial arts' grandest stage.After going 8-0 in his bread and butter alongside multiple world title defenses, his time to don the four-ounce gloves in a fight for the very first time arrived at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's revered Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, September 5.Needless to say, the 22-year-old did what he does best inside the Circle: take down his foes and submit them.Tye Ruotolo drew a tap from previously unbeaten Adrian Lee of Singapore and America in the second stanza of their lightweight MMA contest with a rear-naked choke.The American submission hunter, who earned another US$50,000 performance bonus for his fine display in Bangkok, couldn't hide his emotions during the post-event press conference inside the venue.&quot;This isn’t just another day in the office. It’s a whole new experience for me, so the fact that I got to come out on top and I’m not too hurt, and I’m just real happy and blessed, super grateful. Good day,&quot; the Californian warrior shared. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo praises his Atos team following victorious day out at ONE Fight Night 35Tye Ruotolo refused to take all the flowers following his spectacular showing in his MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35.Instead, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was quick to credit his wonderful team of coaches at Atos for helping him off to a flyer in the all-encompassing discipline.Part of his Instagram post on Sunday read:&quot;I want to thank my team and coaches. Kade Ruotolo, Eric Paulson, and Tyler Wombles. I have so much more to learn, and I'm really looking forward to it. thank you to all of my sponsors and supporters as well.&quot;North American fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 35 can watch the card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.