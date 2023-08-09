Tye Ruotolo ‘stoked’ to showcase the beauty of BJJ to Muay Thai-hungry fans inside Lumpinee Stadium

American phenom Tye Ruotolo was thrilled to finally perform inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his most recent fight and showcase the sport of jiu-jitsu.

The Atos standout was featured at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the famed Bangkok stadium, widely recognized as the home of modern-day Muay Thai.

There he defeated Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey by way of submission through a rear-naked choke in their catchweight submission grappling clash.

Tye Ruotolo shared that competing at Lumpinee was significant to him, considering the rich history that the venue has and being able to share the sport of grappling to fans accustomed to watching Muay Thai and other striking sports there.

The 20-year-old grappling ace told media at the post-fight interview:

“I did my best to put on a performance that I feel like they would appreciate. I know jiu-jitsu hasn’t quite made it’s way here the same way Muay Thai and striking has. So I just wanna make it as exciting as possible and yeah I was super stoked to be able to fight in Lumpinee. I was here the other month coaching my brother so I was definitely really amped and looking forward to it. Stoked to get it done.”

Watch the post-fight interview session below:

Tye Ruotolo made short work of Dagi Arslanaliev, initially catching the latter with a tight heel hook at the two-minute mark of the contest, forcing the Turkish fighter to seemingly tap out. But the 28-year-old fighter motioned that he did not.

When the referee asked them to resume action, Tye Ruotolo immediately took the back off his opponent and put on a tight squeeze for a rear-naked choke. Soon thereafter, Dagi Arslanaliev tapped out for good. The match officially ended at the 2:39 mark of the contest.

The win earned the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

It also secured for Tye Ruotolo a spot in the inaugural 185-lb. submission grappling championship fight, which the promotion is setting up.

