  • Tye Ruotolo doesn’t mind submitting opponents twice if he has to: “I would do it again right now if they wanted it”

By Mike Murillo
Modified Aug 08, 2023 13:52 GMT
American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo -- Photo by ONE Championship
American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo -- Photo by ONE Championship

American submission grappling ace Tye Ruotolo streaked to his fourth straight victory in ONE Championship last week but not after figuring in some confusing moments.

The 20-year-old Atos standout sent into submission Turkish opponent Dagi Arslanaliev by rear-naked choke in their catchweight submission grappling showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

Tye Ruotolo initially had Dagi Arslanaliev in a tight heel hook at the two-minute mark of the contest, forcing the latter to seemingly tap out. But the 28-year-old fighter motioned that he did not.

When the referee asked them to reengage, the American grappler immediately took the back off his opponent and put on a tight squeeze for a rear-naked choke. Soon thereafter, Daga Arslanaliev tapped out for good. The match officially ended at the 2:39 mark of the contest.

While the moment felt awkward, Tye Ruotolo recognizes that such is part of the sport and he would continue to do the same if it means a victory.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt said:

“It was a weird kind of situation, it was kind of an awkward situation, you know. It could’ve gone either way with it, you know, but I always let the match go and see more fighting anyways. I have no problem to go fight again, and I would do it again right now if they wanted it. Let’s put on a show.”

Watch Ruotolo's comments from 0:54 onwards the video below:

youtube-cover

For his impressive victory, Tye Ruotolo received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

He, too, secured a place for the inaugural 185-lb. submission grappling world championship fight that the promotion is setting up.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
