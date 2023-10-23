Tye Ruotolo threatens to take belt from brother Kade: “I might have to come down and take yours”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Tye Ruotolo always wanted to be a world champion like his twin brother Kade. And one time he jokingly told him that he would take his world title away from him.

The 20-year-old grappling ace shared this in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, relaying how he once threatened to supplant his brother as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, especially when he did not perform accordingly.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“I was telling him like I might have to come down and take yours. You know, especially a couple of times when my brother fought and maybe didn't get the bonus. So every time he didn't I was like man I for sure would have subbed that guy.”

Check out the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo, for now, will let his twin brother be as he goes for his own world title in his next fight on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He will compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against ONE-debuting Magomed Abdulkadirov of Russia. The 10-minute showdown serves as the co-main contest for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tye Ruotolo is currently on an impressive four-fight winning streak since making his promotional debut in May last year. His most recent win came just this past August, where he topped Turkish opponent Dagi Arslanaliev by submission (rear-naked choke).

Magomed Abdulkadirov, meanwhile, is out to make a big splash and earn world champion status in his initial outing in ONE Championship. Prior to signing with the promotion, he competed in the European wrestling and grappling circuit, which saw him become a multiple-time UWW World Grappling Champion and a European ADCC Grappling Champion.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.