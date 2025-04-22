Tyler Goodjohn takes shot at Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, labels Netflix fight a debacle

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was a highly polarizing prizefight with a former BKB champion as well as a former BKFC title challenger offering his thoughts on the boxing bout from last Nov.

Appearing on a recent episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Tyler Goodjohn covered several subjects leading to his BKB 40: Cardiff Brawl 3 fight with Joseph Smith, which took place on April 19.

Goodjohn referred to the Tyson vs. Paul fight as a debacle and expressed that if anything can be marketed right, it can be sold to the public.

"I mean anything. Even a sixty year old Mike Tyson. I mean it had people believing that he was going to go in there and knock Jake Paul out. It was gonna be this and it was gonna be that. I mean look, anyone who has half a boxing brain and just half a brain basically, knew that that wasn't going to be the case. At the end of the day, age catches up with us all."

Goodjohn added:

"What Mike Tyson was like when he was twenty one, he can't do when he's sixty. Just because we all see a ten second clip of him smashing the pads to bits didn't mean that he was going to do it on fight night. It was just embarrassing because you know obviously Mike Tyson after about twenty seconds, Jake Paul just carried him."

Check out Tyler Goodjohn's comments on the Paul vs.Tyson fight below (31:27)

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, and what both have been up to since their fight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson took part in one of the most widely viewed prizefights of all time, with both moving on to their respective endeavours after the bout. 'The Problem Child' is set to return to the cruiserweight division and will test skills against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This contest is set to transpire on June 28 in California.

Meanwhile, Tyson is focusing on another project that doesn't involve him donning the gloves again. As per GBNews, Tyson has recently taken on the role of CEO for Carma HoldCo Inc., a Las Vegas-based cannabis company that the former heavyweight boxing champion co-founded.

