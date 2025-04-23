Tyler Goodjohn weighs in on Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul call out with brutal honesty

Jake Paul recently called out Anthony Joshua, expressing confidence he could defeat the former heavyweight boxing champion. This drew a certain reaction from someone who has fought on the same card as Joshua in the past.

Ad

Appearing on a recent episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Tyler Goodjohn discussed several subjects leading into his BKB 40: Cardiff Brawl 3 fight against Joseph Smith, which took place on April 19. During his prior run as a gloved boxer before shaking up the bare knuckle landscape, Goodjohn was the chief support to Anthony Joshua and won the English super lightweight title on that AJ undercard.

Though Paul has his next assignment lined up and it doesn't involve another heavyweight outing following his Mike Tyson fight, the influencer calling out AJ still drew out a response from Goodjohn. When expounding upon his thoughts regarding that Paul callout, Goodjohn said:

Ad

Trending

"The thing with Jake Paul is Jake Paul says things for click bait. So you never really know if he's just saying it or if he genuinely means it or not. I mean look, if he fights Anthony Joshua, look, I would love to see that because I think he gets absolutely tuned up by Anthony Joshua. I think he gets knocked out. I mean he's nowhere near ready for that [laughs]."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"But you know, if he actually thinks that, go ahead, boy. Go and do it, man, because I know there's going to be a lot of people out there who would want to see you get absolutely sparked out. Especially after the whole Mike Tyson debacle that went down. So yeah no, if he genuinely means it, go ahead, boy."

Ad

Check Tyler Goodjohn's thoughts on Jake Paul calling out Joshua below (30:13):

Ad

Jake Paul and the next boxing bout he has locked in

Jake Paul will be returning to the cruiserweight ranks this summer, and he has a former boxing champion who is preparing to fight him. The 28-year-old will do battle with former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

'The Problem Child' will throw down with the former adversary of Canelo Alvarez in a 10-round boxing bout set to broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view. Paul and Chavez Jr. also have a mutual opponent between them, with the former defeating Anderson Silva on points while the latter fell short to 'The Spider' by way of a decision defeat.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.