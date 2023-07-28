‘Typical Dagestani’ – Jarred Brooks breaks down Mansur Malachiev’s fighting skills

Jarred Brooks has always had an eye for talent, especially for wrestling-based fighters, and he’s not that impressed with Russian standout Mansur Malachiev.

The undefeated Dagestani fighter maintained his perfect record when he submitted Jeremy Miado in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June in Bangkok.

Malachiev, who’s now at 11-0, proved that his overwhelming grappling style was too much for Miado, and he eventually forced the Filipino star with a D’Arce choke in just the opening round.

While Malachiev’s performance could be deemed as a star-making display, Brooks won’t be giving him praise any time soon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks said Malachiev is the typical submission expert in mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion even compared Malachiev to his next opponent ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

“He’ll throw an overhand to a shot. Then take that person down and then use your typical Dagestani in handcuffs and lock in the legs to try to get submissions. He's a submissions expert.”

He added:

“I think that he is great at submissions but as you can see, I'm getting ready for Mikey Musumeci over here, to go against somebody like that.”

Although Brooks has been keeping a close eye on the strawweight landscape, he’s also in deep preparation for his world title challenge against Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4, US primetime, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘The Monkey God’ attempts what no other MMA world champion in ONE Championship has done, and that is to aim for a second world title in another discipline.

Brooks is one of the best grapplers in MMA today with two of his four ONE Championship wins coming by way of submission. Challenging Musumeci in submission grappling, however, maybe a step too far.

Musumeci was a five-time BJJ world champion before he entered ONE Championship and he’s rightfully considered as one of the best submission grapplers of this generation.

Brooks’ world title challenge against Musumeci, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.