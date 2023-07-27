Jarred Brooks teases ‘a lot of surprises’ for Mikey Musumeci in submission grappling showdown

Jarred Brooks will take on Mikey Musumeci in an all-American champion-versus-champion joust next week and vows to bring surprises with him.

‘The Monkey God', who is the ONE strawweight world champion, is challenging ‘Darth Rigatoni’ for his flyweight submission grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It will serve as the co-main bout of the event slated to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

The contest will mark the first grappling match of Jarred Brooks under ONE Championship. But despite going up against a seasoned grappler in Mikey Musumeci, the 30-year-old Indiana native warned that his jiu-jitsu skills are sound than what many think and that he is highly capable of springing up surprises come fight night.

The Mash Fight Team standout told ONE Championship in an interview:

“So, those are the things that I'm looking at as far as what Mikey has advantages of. But I'm telling you, I’ve got a lot of surprises up my sleeve.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks is moving up in weight to propel his push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Since coming on board the organization in 2021. ‘The Monkey God’ has been on a tear, winning all four of his fights to date, punctuated by his unanimous decision victory over Filipino Joshua Pacio last December to be crowned the new ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, is making a third defense of the world title he won last September. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ first defended the flyweight grappling championship belt in January, when he defeated Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision.

He then followed it up with another successful defense in May in the United States by way of submission (rear-naked choke) over Yemeni Osamah Almarwai.

Against Jarred Brooks, the Italian-American champion is expecting a different challenge from his previous opponents but is confident of thriving against it.