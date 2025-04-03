"Tyrant" Dana White "helpful" for the UFC, claims MMA veteran while weighing in on Islam Makhachev-Ilia Topuria drama

An MMA veteran recently weighed in on the ongoing Islam Makhachev-Ilia Topuria drama and noted that Dana White could ensure that the fight materializes. He highlighted White's tactics as a promoter to express his confidence that the fight could be booked.

Ad

Makhachev vs. Topuria has been a fight that fans have been clamoring for since the latter's latest knockout win over Max Holloway and is realistic now that they are both competing at 155-pounds. The Dagestani, however, might not be too keen on the former featherweight champion being granted an immediate title shot because of the criticism he would receive should he earn a decisive win.

During the latest episode of Funky and the Champ, former UFC competitor Ben Askren explained how White can force his hand to ensure Makhachev accepts a title fight against Topuria. Askren mentioned that the UFC CEO could offer a highlight that they are the top two competitors in the division and must fight, to ensure that the Dagestani accepts:

Ad

Trending

"This is where Dana, for as frustrating as this can be, having someone who is like, a tyrant or a dictator at the top able to force issues, is kind of helpful because it doesn't take a genius to realize that if Topuria is vacating and moving, he's the second best and Makhachev is the first best, you make them fight."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full episode featuring Ben Askren's comments [11:46] below:

Ad

Ben Askren explains how Dana White can give Islam Makhachev an ultimatum

Ben Askren also explained how Dana White can give Islam Makhachev an ultimatum to accept a lightweight title fight against Ilia Topuria.

During the aforementioned appearance, Askren mentioned that White could strip Makhachev of his lightweight championship as a way to force his hand because it would signify that the Dagestani would then have to earn his way back to title contention:

Ad

If number-one Makhachev doesn't want to fight, you say, 'Hey, dude, you gotta fight'. And then if he says, 'No, screw off', then it's like, 'Okay, well, we're going to take your belt and we're gonna put Topuria against... Charles Oliveira for the title shot and then you can come back and try to earn it later'. If the number-one guy isn't being reasonable, you do kind of have to force their hand."

Ad

Check out Dana White claiming Islam Makhachev is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.