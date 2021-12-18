"I'll be willing to whip his a** in anything" - Tyron Woodley answers how an MMA fight with Jake Paul would go down 

Tyron Woodley detailed how an MMA fight between him and Jake Paul would play out, after the latter hinted at the possibility of competing in MMA.

During a chat with Michael Babcock from TMZ Sports, ‘The Chosen One’ asserted that he would be willing to "whip" the 24-year-old in any combat sport. Woodley said:

"If you want to get it on in MMA, if you want to get it on in the back of the White Castle lot, if you want to get it on in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, wrestling match, thumb wrestling match - I'll be willing to whip his a** in anything that we can score."

When told that Jake Paul was a good wrestler in high school, Woodley responded:

"He was a good wrestler in high school, I'm in the Hall of Fame of wrestling. So it's a whole different story. When you throw in punches, knees, kicks, and elbows, just being well-rounded… jiu-jitsu, I'm a black belt in that. I'm an All- American in wrestling... I feel like he would be overwhelmed."

Watch the full interview below:

Jake Paul expressed his desire to be an MMA fighter during his pre-fight press conference for his upcoming bout. According to the YouTube star, it would take him two years of training to beat the former UFC welterweight champion in an MMA fight.

"I'm gonna go get coached up by Jav' Mendes" - Jake Paul reveals who he would go to for his MMA training

Jake Paul has revealed who he may train with to prepare for an MMA bout.

'The Problem Child' suggested he'd go over to San Jose, California and train at the American Kickboxing Academy with Javier Mendez.

During an interview at his pre-fight press conference, Jake Paul laid out his plan for a possible MMA fight. He said:

“People seem to forget that I was a state wrestler in Division One in Ohio, one of the hardest wrestling states. I don't see why if I could do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn't do MMA at this high of a level. You know, I'm gonna go get coached up by Jav' Mendes, team Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and that's that.”

Watch the full interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak