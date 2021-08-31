Tyron Woodley claims his camp had an argument about the ropes with the commission ahead of Jake Paul fight

'The Chosen One' Tyron Woodley is rallying hard for his rematch against Jake Paul after losing a split decision in their fight on August 29.

T-Wood revealed during an Instagram Live session that the ropes surrounding the ring held Jake Paul up when he was hit with one of Tyron Woodley's best shots during the fight. 'The Chosen One' said:

"I hit him with the power shots, the rope held him up. I wanna share a story with y'all. I always do a walkthrough every single time I do a fight. I've been doing this since my first UFC fight ever. I went to the arena yesterday morning, we did the whole walktrhough. I look at the ropes, the motherf***ing ropes are right here on my head. I'm like, what the f*** kinda ring is this? Why are the ropes so high? 'Oh, we've had this rope for Earl Spencer,' they named me all these people they had the ropes for."

The fight was an extremely close affair. Tyron Woodley believes he did more than Jake Paul to win the bout and is even ready to get an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo if that is what it takes for him to get a rematch.

Tyron Woodley describes why ropes play an essential part in boxing matches

Tyron Woodley stated that he argued with the commission regarding the rope. Describing how higher-than-usual ropes can make a difference in the way a fight pans out, the former UFC welterweight champion said:

"A lot of times, people use the ropes when somebody punches you, you fade back and come out and punch. That's actually a tactic. I said, how do you do that when your head is being pressed? So, if you get hit, you're gonna kind of fold into the rope or if you get hit and you go out the ropes, it stops you from hitting the ground. He said, 'No, no, no, we want to make it safe so nobody falls out of the ring.' I'm like, look underneath the ring you got a f***ing mile from the first rope to the canvas. A WWE motherf***er can roll in and tap in if you want to. So, we had a whole argument."

Watch the full Instagram Live session here:

The substantial size difference between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley could also factor in as one of the reasons why the height of the rope may have played as an advantage for 'The Problem Child.'

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh