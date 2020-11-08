Tyron Woodley leads UFC stars' celebrations as Joe Biden announced US President-elect

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has taken the lead in celebrating the election of Joe Biden as the new POTUS (President Of The United States).

Woodley took to his official Instagram page and posted a response to the reported outcome of the US Presidential elections.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has been declared president-elect by several major news media outlets in the United States of America. Additionally, Kamala Harris is the Vice President-elect of the US under the new administration.

In the aftermath of major US news organizations reporting the news of Joe Biden being elected as the new President of the United States of America, the myriad social media platforms have been flooded with reactions to the outcome of the elections.

One ought to note that results from many states in the United States of America are yet to be officially certified. However, the consensus in the US is that Joe Biden will be elected as the President once all votes’ final tallies are put forth.

Tyron Woodley has been incredibly vocal regarding his political views

Over the years, Tyron Woodley has consistently expressed his desire to contribute to social causes.

'The Chosen One' has participated in several community outreach programs, and has time and again asserted his views regarding how martial arts can be utilized as a constructive path to success particularly for troubled youths.

Tyron Woodley is also known for being a supporter of the Democratic Party of the US and the Biden-Harris 2020 Presidential campaign.

Furthermore, Tyron Woodley has also been a vocal critic of incumbent President Donald Trump throughout his term as the leader of the United States of America.

Many other MMA personalities have also joined Woodley in celebrating the US Presidential elections’ reported results.

Let’s go Mr. President. Unite the Americans. Erase the hate, division and racism and end the spread of coronavirus in the US. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bNCAZP9UsG — Siyar Bahadurzada (@Siyarized) November 7, 2020

Congratulations president Biden and especially vice president Harris for making much overdue history. Praying we come together as a country were Americans first. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6OVkPUktKy — Mark Henry (@MarkCoachmark13) November 7, 2020

No matter what side you’re for... this was moment AF for women pic.twitter.com/TNoFtJgNPm — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) November 8, 2020

Tyron Woodley is presently on a three-fight losing streak

Tyron Woodley’s last MMA win came back in 2018 against Darren Till, when he successfully defended his UFC welterweight title via submission.

However, Woodley subsequently lost his title to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision in 2019.

Moreover, the 2020 calendar year has witnessed Woodley compete twice – losing to Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision and then suffering a fifth-round TKO loss to archrival Colby Covington.

Regardless of his recent performances inside the Octagon, Tyron Woodley has stated that he does intend to continue his MMA career and will look to get back to his winning ways in his next UFC fight.

Which fighter would you like to see Tyron Woodley fight next? Sound off in the comments.