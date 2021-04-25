Tyron Woodley is no longer under contract with UFC, could potentially fight Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is no longer a part of the UFC roster. 'The Chosen One' is now a free agent, and by the looks of it, a professional boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul may be next on the cards for him.

MMA Fighting confirmed that the former champion had parted ways with the UFC after losing the last fight of his contract. Woodley has now enlisted as a free agent.

Tyron Woodley last fought an upcoming 170 lbs prospect in Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260 Compared to his last few fights, Tyron Woodley appeared to be much more explosive this time around, aching to knock Vicente Luque out.

On the other hand, Vicente Luque responded with the same pace and ferocity, keeping the powerhouse in Tyron Woodley from completely overwhelming him. Although Woodley landed some great shots, Vicente Luque was able to absorb the devastating strikes.

Thereafter, 'The Silent Assassin' was able to land a well-timed bomb of his own, knocking Woodley down in an instant. The Brazilian then ended the former champion via brabo choke, winning the fight with a minute to spare in round 1.

After an incredible back and forth on their feet, Vicente Luque submits Tyron Woodley in the first round! 🙌#UFC260 pic.twitter.com/zhPCKRmd9p — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 28, 2021

Tyron Woodley is keen on silencing Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley was present in Ben Akren's corner when the former UFC fighter took on Jake Paul in a professional boxing match. After he knocked Ben Akren out, Jake Paul continued to trash-talk many in the fighting community, including T-Wood. This did not sit well with the former champion, and Tyron Woodley made it clear that he would not tolerate any of Jake Paul's shenanigans. Opening up to the idea of boxing Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley said:

“So when I went to check Jake’s gloves and the person who had never spoken, ever, walks around and said, ‘You don’t know nothing about these gloves’ and it is in that clip that everybody has seen. First thing Jake said to me was, ‘You’re here for clout’. And I said, ‘Don’t play with me, because you know I don’t f****** play those games.’ At that point, he froze up and his little act and his character was stifled. Those guys are fans, he know he doesn’t want to play those f****** games because he knows what I could do. After the fight, he said he wanted to fight me. I’m the same weight, you had a lot to say in the locker room, so let’s fight."

Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul: ...if you beat me you can really say you are a fighter.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/kQTJ8jSssd — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) April 21, 2021