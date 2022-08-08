Tyron Woodley retweets fan joking that the 'diamonds and watches' he wears were bought with 'dive money' from Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley's foray into professional boxing after a decade in the UFC came against the unlikeliest of opponents. It also delivered the unlikeliest of results, contrary to the expectations of the MMA world.

The former UFC welterweight champion got into an altercation with YouTuber-turned-boxing enigma Jake Paul prior to the latter's fight with Ben Askren. It led to the two agreeing to meet in the boxing ring for a blockbuster matchup.

After losing their first fight by split decision, Woodley replaced Tommy Fury for a rematch against 'The Problem Child'. Just two days before his fight, he was spotted at Icebox, a luxury diamond and watch store, wearing a Rolex Daydate 40.

Pictures of him at their Atlanta outlet were posted onto Twitter:

'The Chosen One' was then emphatically knocked out by Jake Paul in the rematch. The finish won KO of the Year from both ESPN and DAZN, in what was a shock to MMA fans who expected Woodley to fare much better.

Nearly a year later, Woodley retweeted a fan's reply to the tweet:

Tyron Woodley retweeted the reply.

Check out the reply by @itsEvers:

The tweet seemed to insinuate that 'T-Wood' was compensated to concede the rematch and 'dive' to the canvas.

Fans react to Tyron Woodley retweeting 'dive money' tweet

Fans on Twitter quickly caught on to Woodley's retweet and debated if it was a confirmation of their fears.

One fan, @koleslah, speculated about the same before the fight, citing that Paul must have paid Woodley:

Another fan referenced the Rolex watch that Jake Paul gifted the former UFC fighter prior to their rematch:

Woodley himself also admitted checking the gifted watch for a tracking device, expecting it to be some sort of a prank. He revealed that he visited Icebox for the same, but the exact purpose of his visit to the store is unclear. He said on The MMA Hour:

"Yeah, I have the watch, I took it to the jewellery store in Atlanta called Icebox where all these famous people go to. I took it in there not to see if it was real but I wanted to see if they put a little microphone or tracker in there or some s***."

On the same podcast, he revealed an interesting fact about himself:

"I'm motivated by money. Why would you be prize fighting if you didn't wanna get a prize?"

Tyron Woodley's losses to Jake Paul led to a sense of disappointment among mixed martial arts fans who were rooting for 'The Chosen One'.

Arobpgcanada @arobpgcanada @icebox @TWooodley Someone who just got knocked the fuck out by a YouTuber…… ☹️ @icebox @TWooodley Someone who just got knocked the fuck out by a YouTuber…… ☹️

