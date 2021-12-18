"A little extra Christmas money ain't going to hurt" - Tyron Woodley reveals what he plans to do with the $500,000 bonus if he knocks Jake Paul out

Tyron Woodley was given an extra incentive to knock Jake Paul out after his opponent guaranteed him a $500,000 bonus if Woodley were to beat him by KO. The former welterweight champion revealed what he would do with the money if he were to put 'The Problem Child' down for the count on December 18.

During an interview with Michael Babcock from TMZ Sports, Tyron Woodley said he would use the money to buy more 'stocking stuffers' for his loved ones. He also explained that while the knockout was on his mind, he would not necessarily go looking for it. Woodley said:

"I feel like the knockout is going to come... Everybody know me. When I see blood, when somebody shows me when they are hurt, I usually get him out of there. So in this fight, I'm not telling myself 'you got to get the knockout' and subconsciously thinking about it. I'm going to do things to set it up, and if I do that the entire fight and it becomes a victory by decision. Of course I want the knockout for sure, that's what I'm really hunting for. A little extra Christmas money ain't going to hurt nothing."

Watch the full interview with Tyron Woodley below:

Jake Paul introduced the incentive to give the 39-year-old extra motivation for their second fight. 'The Chosen One' was close to finishing Paul in their first fight, when the former welterweight champion hurt the YouTube sensation in the fourth round.

Tyron Woodley has six knockouts in his MMA career

Tyron Woodley will enjoy a nice $500,000 bonus if he can add Jake Paul to his list of career knockouts. The St. Louis native has six stoppage victories in his MMA career, five in the UFC.

Two of Tyron Woodley's notable knockouts are from his fights with Robbie Lawler and Josh Koscheck.

In his title fight with Lawler, Woodley set up the then champion by measuring the distance for the first two minutes with his lead hand. Once 'Ruthless' felt comfortable, Woodley struck with a quick right that put the San Diego native down before finishing the job with follow-up strikes.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tyron Woodley's 1st-round KO of Robbie Lawler was the fastest finish in UFC welterweight title history. Tyron Woodley's 1st-round KO of Robbie Lawler was the fastest finish in UFC welterweight title history. https://t.co/bMqfL9Ufsj

Meanwhile, against Josh Koscheck, Woodley countered a missed right hook with one of his own. Koscheck seemingly froze on his haunches for a moment, allowing Woodley to land another right that put 'Kos' away for good.

