What are Tyron Woodley's combined earnings in fights against Jake Paul?

Tyron Woodley transitioned from MMA to boxing this year and took on Jake Paul twice. In the process, 'The Chosen One' earned himself a massive paycheck on both occasions.

In his first fight against Paul, Woodley was guaranteed $2 million plus pay-per-view share. The first fight sold approximately 500,000 pay-per-views, however, his share was not revealed.

Details of Tyron Woodley's purse from the second fight have not yet been revealed. However, as per AS.com, it is safe to say that Woodley would've made at least $2 million or upwards according to his first fight. Which means, in two fights with Jake Paul, 'The Chosen One' made upwards of $4 million.

It is interesting to note that Tyron Woodley made roughly $5 million in his entire MMA career. His biggest payday in the UFC came against Darren Till in 2018 when he walked away with $590,000, which is significantly less than what he earned from fighting Paul.

Tyron Woodley fought Jake Paul for the first time in August where he suffered a split decision loss. His second outing against 'The Problem Child' was rather dramatic as the former UFC welterweight champion was knocked out cold in the sixth round of the fight.

What is next for Tyron Woodley?

Many have suggested that Tyron Woodley has tarnished his legacy after suffering a KO at the hands of a 'YouTuber'. However, Woodley lies on the other side of the spectrum. 'The Chosen One' is still motivated to find his way back to winning.

However, Tyron Woodley's next move cannot be speculated about just yet. While the former UFC welterweight champion is still hopeful of sticking through a rough time, age is certainly not on his side. 'The Chosen One' is 39 years-old and seemingly past his prime.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of Tyron Woodley in his combat sports career. Woodley's fans will be hopeful of seeing him get back to winning ways if and when he chooses to fight again.

