Tyron Woodley's career earnings: How much money has 'The Chosen One' made in his UFC career?

Tyron Woodley has estimated career earnings of $4,874,425 as per various sources. According to Celebrity Net Worth, 'The Chosen One' has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

While he was fighting for the UFC, Tyron Woodley's earnings varied depending on who he was fighting and if a title was on the line. Woodley made his debut with Strikeforce in 2009 where he received $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus) for facing Salavador Woods.

As T-Wood's reputation as a fighter steadily grew, so did his fight purse. The highest-paying fight of Woodley's early career was against Jardine Mein in 2012. Going into the fight riding a seven-fight win streak, Tyron Woodley walked out with a split decision victory and $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus).

Tyron Woodley's earnings have almost doubled since Strikeforce was acquired by the UFC, peaking in his title defense against Darren Till at UFC 228. With a second round submission win over Till, 'The Chosen One' walked away with $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay).

Tyron Woodley is yet to make his highest earnings

Although T-Wood is widely regarded as one of the best welterweights of all time, he was released by the UFC on a four-fight skid. Tyron Woodley is now scheduled to face celebrity boxer Jake Paul, which will result in a massive fight purse for the former UFC champion.

Revealing that it will be higher than any of his UFC paydays, Tyron Woodley recently said:

"Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night. Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can’t wait to shut this b*tch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.”

Tyron Woodley's manager @malkikawa says his fighter " should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday" for his boxing match against Jake Paul:



"It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done."



Watch full interview: https://t.co/7brESWr5FC pic.twitter.com/aPUgoi6uC0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 3, 2021

Woodley's agent Malki Kawa also confirmed that his earnings from the bout are guaranteed to reach a seven-digit figure. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Malki Kawa told Damon Martin in a recent interview:

"Yeah, he's getting paid really well. It's one of the best deals I've ever done. It's a tremendous deal. He's getting a large base number, he's getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already, but add on all the other extra stuff, it's a really nice payday."

