"The disrespect won't be tolerated" - Tyron Woodley says action will be taken this time if Jake Paul pulls 'shenanigans' like comments about his mother

Tyron Woodley is set to take on Jake Paul in a highly anticipated rematch at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In the lead-up to their first boxing showdown in August this year, things got a little out of control during fight week when one of Paul's teammates got into a verbal altercation with Woodley's mother Deborah.

The UFC veteran claimed that he anticipates some antics from the YouTube star in the build-up to their upcoming rematch, however, he wouldn't let Paul or his team get away with any shenanigans like disrespecting his mother. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Woodley said:

"I expect him to try to do something to ruffle my feathers. He's a kid, you know, I mean that's what I also got to remember. It's going to be some antics. He's already started the social media stuff, he's sending DMs. So, I'm already expecting that but the disrespect won't be tolerated if they do that again. Last time, they got a warning; this time, there's going to be action. So, I don't think that is going to happen. But I do expect shenanigans. I expect him to do some BS at the press conference, to try to say some things to get under my skin. That's what he does, you know."

Tyron Woodley also claimed that Jake Paul is a huge fan of combat sports, which is one of the reasons he plays those antics and pulls the shenanigans during fight build-ups. Here's what Woodley said:

"He's a fan. Let's be clear -- he's a fan. He has been a fan. Not only of myself, but of combat sports. And the respect we get, the way people view us as savages and he wants to be it so bad that he has put down some of the other things he was doing just to focus on it. The mental warfare he's watching like you know, all the guys talking sh*t at the press conference and he's trying to mimic that. He's trying to do all of it. So I kind of know what to expect."

Tyron Woodley welcomes a possible trilogy with Jake Paul

The rematch with Tyron Woodley came as a major surprise as Jake Paul was due to fight Tommy Fury. Fury had to pull out, however, which led to the rematch with Woodley being signed.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Woodley revealed that the contract includes a rematch clause which could set up a trilogy decider if Paul loses the fight.

