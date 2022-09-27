"Get paid!" - Tyron Woodley seemingly expresses his support for Nate Diaz fighting Jake Paul, Conor McGregor or Logan Paul next

Tyron Woodley is happy that fellow UFC veteran Nate Diaz is now free to pursue lucrative opportunities outside of the octagon.

On Instagram, MMA Fighting posted a graphic showing the odds of Diaz's potential opponents. Among the possibilities are Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather, and Manny Pacquiao. That only means one thing for Diaz – he's about to get paid a handsome amount regardless of who he fights next.

Check out the post below:

Woodley, who also pursued a combat sports career following his UFC stint, appears to be pleased with the possibilities that await Diaz. 'The Chosen One' hopped on the comments section to write, "Get paid!"

Tyron Woodley comments on post about Nate Diaz

Unfortunately for him, Woodley's pro boxing career went poorly. He lost his debut against Jake Paul before suffering a devastating knockout during the rematch.

Then again, Woodley claimed that fighting Paul has given him the biggest payday of his career. With that in mind, the former UFC welterweight champ seemed to think it was all worth it.

Nate Diaz hasn't talked to combat sports promoters

Arguably the most sought-after free agent in MMA, Nate Diaz will inevitably receive multiple offers from the UFC's rival promotions.

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker was the first promoter to get involved in the Diaz sweepstakes by claiming he's already had discussions with the Stockton-based fighter. During a previous interview, Coker said:

"We are definitely talking to him. We’ve reached out. I know he’s probably talking to everybody. He’s in a pretty good situation. I know he wants to fight Jake Paul. Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva on Showtime pay-per-view, which is our home network, so there’s some synergies here."

Watch Scott Coker's interview below:

Paul Battison @PaulBattison



Bellator president Scott Coker says the promotion have “reached out” to Nate Diaz about a potential deal



#bbcmma #mma “We are in dialogue”Bellator president Scott Coker says the promotion have “reached out” to Nate Diaz about a potential deal “We are in dialogue”Bellator president Scott Coker says the promotion have “reached out” to Nate Diaz about a potential deal #bbcmma #mma https://t.co/4dJBR8Yx2f

However, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani refuted claims that Diaz is already engaged in negotiations. The host of The MMA Hour podcast noted:

"A note on any story about a promoter / promotion talking to Nathan Diaz right now: don’t believe it. Not true. It’s actually illegal. Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone."

Catch Ariel Helwani's tweet below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani A note on any story about a promoter/promotion talking to Nathan Diaz right now: don’t believe it. Not true. It’s actually illegal.



Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone. A note on any story about a promoter/promotion talking to Nathan Diaz right now: don’t believe it. Not true. It’s actually illegal. Diaz is in an exclusive three-month negotiation period with the UFC. Meaning he can’t talk to anyone. And he hasn’t talked to anyone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far