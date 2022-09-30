"You're laughing through the a** whooping" - Tyron Woodley shows respect to Jake Paul as he predicts Anderson Silva fight

After facing Jake Paul twice, Tyron Woodley has developed a high level of respect for his former opponent.

Paul has been one of the most hated figures among the MMA community, mainly because his victories have come at the expense of former UFC stars. However, it appears that Woodley is now on cordial terms with the YouTube star.

Appearing as a guest on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Woodley endearingly described how he now feels about 'The Problem Child':

"I feel like, Jake, you're kind of like the kid that everybody wants to whoop their a** and teach you a lesson too," Woodley said. "But you're laughing through the a** whooping, so it's kinda hard to have the lesson taught."

Woodley's remarks elicited some laughter from Paul, who seemingly took his comments as a compliment. Although everything is well between the former competitors, Woodley revealed that he wouldn't be rooting for anyone in particular when Paul meets his fellow ex-UFC champ Anderson Silva.

"I don't know. I think I'm going to watch it," Woodley said of the upcoming matchup. "I feel like it came out of nowhere, but it's like... It's kind of an interesting fight. So I'm just going to watch it to watch it. I'm not trying to like put my whole f***ing house on anybody, but [there are] ways I feel like you can win, and I feel like there's ways he can win."

Catch Tyron Woodley's appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul below:

Tyron Woodley reveals 'Cobra Kai' filming hurt his training for Jake Paul rematch

'The Chosen One' suffered one of the most devastating losses of his career when he got knocked out by Jake Paul in their rematch last December.

So what was to blame for his poor performance? According to Tyron Woodley, filming for Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai was a huge reason for his downfall.

Woodley played a minor character in season five of the popular Karate Kid spinoff. Unfortunately, this part required Woodley to be on set for 14 hours a day, which the former champ believes hurt his training.

"I had two weeks to get ready and I was filming 14-hour days," Woodley told MMA Fighting. "When I wrap up on the set of Cobra Kai, I was training at 3:00 in the morning for the Jake Paul fight. Then get up, film all day again and then they let my coach come on set so we could train in between if I didn’t have a scene. I had to do it. I committed to that so I can’t pull out."

Watch Tyron Woodley's interview below:

